Raiders open as -1.5 point favorites over the Denver Broncos in Week 4

Las Vegas continues to believe in Las Vegas, despite 0-3 start.

By Marcus-Johnson
Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have become the most disappointing team in the NFL. The Raiders could not get it done in the red zone during the second half leading 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Raiders are now 0-3, with their season outlook not shining the brightest. The last team to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start was the Houston Texans in 2018.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 4 action, and the Raiders are early –1.5 favorite over the Denver Broncos and an O/U of 46. Even with the 0-3 start, the Raiders continued to have the belief from the betting community for the third week in a row.

A full slate of matchups this week for NFL action. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Green Bay Packers -8.5 over the New England Patriots.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Broncos

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos, +100

Opening point spread: -1.5

Opening point total: 46

