Raiders open as -1.5 point favorites over the Denver Broncos in Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders have become the most disappointing team in the NFL. The Raiders could not get it done in the red zone during the second half leading 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Raiders are now 0-3, with their season outlook not shining the brightest. The last team to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start was the Houston Texans in 2018.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 4 action, and the Raiders are early –1.5 favorite over the Denver Broncos and an O/U of 46. Even with the 0-3 start, the Raiders continued to have the belief from the betting community for the third week in a row.

A full slate of matchups this week for NFL action. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Green Bay Packers -8.5 over the New England Patriots.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Broncos

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos, +100

Opening point spread: -1.5

Opening point total: 46

