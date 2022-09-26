Monday Night Football open thread: Cowboys vs Giants

There’s nothing like a good old classic NFL rivalry to wrap up Week 3. The Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys are coming in hot off of last week’s upset of the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the New York Giants are 2-0 and off to their best start since what feels like forever.

It’s also a matchup of two coaches who are in very different stages in their careers. Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy is serving his second stint as an NFL head coach and will be looking over his shoulder all season as rumors of Sean Payton heading to Dallas have surfaced since Payton stepped down in New Orleans. As for the Giants and Brian Daboll, it’s a new era in New York, and they couldn’t be much happier with back-to-back wins over the Titans and Panthers.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have plenty of lines available for you to bet on for tonight’s game, and this is your place to share your picks and discuss the matchup!