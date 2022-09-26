Raiders Week 4 opponent: Meet the Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are back into AFC West play with a home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at Denver:

Record:

Denver is 2-1 after a 11-10 home win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. .

New era:

This is the first time in the storied Raiders-Broncos series that new Denver quarterback Russell Wilson will be part of. He was traded to Denver from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Wilson has been uneven in his early Denver career so far.

Last time these two teams met:

The Raiders have beaten the Broncos four straight games. The last time Denver beat the Raiders was in the last game of the 2019 season. The Raiders are 2-0 against Denver at Allegiant Stadium and the last time they lost a home game to the Broncos was in 2015.