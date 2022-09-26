Silver Minings: Week 3 AFC West roundup

The Las Vegas Raiders have managed to dig themselves into a deep hole in the AFC West after their Week 3 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans. However, the good news is two of the three other teams in the division also lost so the Raiders didn’t give up that much ground in the standings. That said, they’re still in last place and the only team still searching for its first win.

Key Stats:

Patrick Mahomes: 20/35, 262 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jerick McKinnon: 7 carries, 20 yards

Travis Kelce: 4 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD

JuJu Smith Schuster: 5 catches, 89 yards

Nick Bolton: 9 total tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits

Chris Jones: 2 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

The Chiefs kind of just gave this one away. A botched fake field goal cost them the three points that would have sent the game to overtime, and an unsportsmanlike penalty by Jones helped set up the Colts’ game-winning touchdown. Mahomes did throw his first interception of the year and continues to look just a little off this season.

Next game: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) SNF

Key Stats:

Justin Herbert: 25/45, 297 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Sony Michel: 5 carries, 22 yards

Joshua Palmer: 6 catches, 99 yards

Mike Williams: 1 catch, 15 yards

Drue Tranquill: 12 total tackles, 1 PD

Khalil Mack: 5 total tackles

Justin Herbert was questionable for the game with fractured ribs and probably wished he stayed in the locker room. This one wasn’t much of a contest as the Jags jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never took their foot off the gas to pull off the biggest upset of the day. The Bolts’ offense is clearly struggling without Keenan Allen as they struggled to move the ball yesterday and have now lost two in a row after beating the Raiders in the opener.

Next game: at Houston Texans (0-2-1)

Key Stats:

Russell Wilson: 20/33, 184 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Javonte Williams: 15 carries, 58 yards

Courtland Sutton: 8 catches, 97 yards

Jerry Jeudy: 2 catches, 17 yards

Josey Jewell: 9 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL

You don’t see a ton of 11-10 ball games in the NFL — it’s only the second one in league history — and in a way, that perfectly sums up Denver’s season so far. It hasn’t been impressive but somehow, they’ve managed to win two in a row without scoring more than one touchdown. Russell Wilson still looks like he’s figuring things out but the Broncos’ defense continues to be sharp.

Next game: at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)

AFC West standings:

t-1. Chiefs (2-1)

t-1. Broncos (2-1)

3. Chargers (1-2)

4. Raiders (0-3)

