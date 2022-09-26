NFL replaces Pro Bowl game with week-long events

The Las Vegas Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium, will host a new-look celebration for the NFL’s best players after this season.

According to the Associated Press, the NFL has decided to scrap the annual Pro Bowl game and instead have a week-long list of skills events, culminated by a flag football game on February 5, the Sunday before the Super Bowl.

The NFL has long considered during something like this because the Pro Bowl game has long lacked a competitive spirit that was often panned by players, media and fans.

This change will give the league a chance to still honor the players who starred during the season, while having several fun events involved. It also gives fans a chance to see more events and still feel connected to the players on game day with the flag football game.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will be involved in planning the week’s events. Manning will also coach in the game.