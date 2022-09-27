Silver Minings: It’s not cheap being an NFL fan

Like everything these days, it’s nor cheap being a fan of the NFL.

We spend our fair share of cash on this league. According to a recent survey conducted by LendingTree, the average fan spends $664 on sports this fall. The NFL, of course, is the king of fall sports.

Remarkably, the survey found that 41 percent of Americans fall into this category. The costs include merchandise and fantasy sports. I can speak for more self and admit, yes, money will be leaving my wallet because of sports this year.

It is worth it? Hell yes. What do you spend on being a Las Vegas Raiders’ fan every season?

