Raiders Podcast: TDL-instant reaction vs the Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 0-3 after another bitter defeat to the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders have lost all three games by a total of 13 points reversing from 2021 with close victories.

The game caught everyone off guard, and Tape Don't Lie has an instant reaction. BD Williams, Matt Holder, and I discuss the game. From the offense's terrible red zone performance to the defense's ugly first half.

Where is Chandler Jones? That is a massive question for fans, and BD talks about what is happening with the defensive end and the rest of the run defense that struggled again after a solid first week.

Marcus and Matt talk about the offense and the shifting offensive line. The struggles in the red zone with the drops and penalties are also discussed. How can these issues be fixed?

