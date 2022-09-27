Just Pod Baby: Raiders still searching for a win

On the Week 3 recap show of Just Pod Baby, host Evan Groat breaks down the performance by the Raiders in the 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

With an 0-3 record, the Raiders have issues on both sides of the ball. Tune in to hear who Evan believes is at the forefront of the Raiders struggles this season.

Also in this episode, you will hear the week three turning point play of the game and audio from Coach McDaniels Monday press conference.

