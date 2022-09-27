Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 4

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most disappointing teams in the league. The 0-3 start has fans ready for the draft and what is to come in the future. Even with all the stars and elite players, it still feels like the same old Raiders.

The future right now is the number one pick in the draft. While that may not hold up in the long run, it shows where this team is headed.

SB Nation Reacts this week is asking fans what confidence they have in the team's direction. Last week it dropped to 33% percent. It will be interesting to see where Raider Nation ends up in this survey.