6 thoughts on Raiders’ Week 3 offensive snaps in loss to Titans

Let’s review some key developments from the offensive snap counts in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 3 24-22 road loss to the Tennessee Titans:

Offensive snap totals for #Raiders. Only 5 linemen this week and just 14 players w/ even a single snap on offense: pic.twitter.com/Jl8atbTPjL — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 26, 2022

Hollins is big part of offense:

Other than the defeat itself, Mack Hollins was the story of Week 3 for the Raiders. He had a career high 158 yards on eight catches and he was brilliant on the team’s final drive, giving the Raiders a chance to tie the game. He played 68 of 70 snaps. Hollins is clearly a starter after missing just eight snaps last week. Expect to see Hollins, who signed a one-year $2 million deal this offseason, continue to be a focal point of the offense moving forward.

Non-line rotation:

For the first time in three games, the Raiders didn’t use a rotation on the offensive line. Thus, all five starters played the entire game, which is the ideal approach. We will see if that continues. It means, for now, at least, John Simpson is no longer a starter. He played just four snaps on special teams.

More Waller than Moreau:

Last week, backup tight end Foster Moreau was on the field for 41 of 67 plays and star Darren Waller was on the field for 37 plays. In Week 1, Waller was on the field for 84 percent of the plays and Moreau was on the field for 18 of 58 plays. The snap count what back to the normal zone in Nashville with Waller on the field more than Moreau. Waller was on the field for 73 percent of the time and Moreau was on it for half the time. No matter his snap percentage, the key is to get more production from Waller, who has just 13 catches in three games and who struggled holding onto the ball against the Titans.

Jacobs down:

The Raiders’ starting tailback Josh Jacobs was on the field for 76 percent of the snaps in Week 2, up 16 percent from Week 1 against the Chargers. In Week 3, Jacobs was on the field for 64 percent of the time. But he was coming off an illness and was a game-time decision and the Raiders fell behind. So, there is a chance the Raiders will use Jacobs more this week against Denver, especially if they get an early lead.

Raiders missed Renfrow:

With star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow out with a concussion, Keelan Cole took his place in Week 3. Cole was on the field for 57 percent of the snaps, While Renfrow played 83 and 69 percent of the snaps in the first two weeks, respectively. Renfrow had 10 catches for 80 yards in two games and Cole had one catch for 12 yards. So, Renfrow is needed.

Small group:

Only 14 players played offensive snaps Sunday, just three more than the minimum. Of course, the lack of a rotation on the offensive line played a role. It will be worth watching if the Raiders continue to play a small group of overall players on this side of the ball moving forward.