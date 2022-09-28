Silver Minings: How superstitious are Raiders fans?

Us sports fans are a goofy bunch, there’s no doubt about it.

We all have our superstitious ways. Whether it’s a lucky jersey, game-day meal a favorite chair, we have our ways to help lead our teams to a victory. Offers.bet has recently looked into how superstitious NFL fans are.

According to the study, 44 percent of fans have admitted they have done something superstitious to help their team win. I find that number low, but maybe folks don’t like admitting the truth.

How about you? Do you do anything superstitious to help the Las Vegas Raiders win? Fill up the comment section with your superstitious ways.

