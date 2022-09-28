Raiders injury news: Hunter Renfrow still not practicing

The Las Vegas Raiders began their on-field preparations for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos without slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

According to The Athletic, Renfrow is still not practicing. He missed Sunday’s 24-22 defeat at the Tennessee Titans with a concussion he suffered on the final play of the Raiders’ overtime home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Athletic reported the only other Raiders’ player not to practice Wednesday was cornerback Nate Hobbs, who left the Titans’ game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

Just a couple #Raiders of note who didn't practice today: WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and CB Nate Hobbs (concussion). — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 28, 2022

UPDATE: After practice, the Raiders announced tight end Foster Moreau didn’t work because of a knee injury.

It wasn’t all bad injury news for Las Vegas on Wednesday, though.

The Athletic reported linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), center Andre James (concussion) and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) all practiced Wednesday.

Perryman, James and Moehrig both missed the past two games. James and Moehrig did practice late last week, though. Ya-Sin was hurt against the Titans, but it’s a great sign he is practicing this soon after. With Hobbs’ status Sunday in question, Las Vegas will need Ya-Sin against Denver.

While Renfrow and Hobbs both have time, their situations are worth monitoring the next four days.