TNF open thread: Dolphins-Bengals

Start Week 4 of the NFL season with an interesting AFC game as the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals tangle.

The Dolphins are coming off of a huge upset of the Bills but starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was listed as questionable with a back injury, stemming from the hit he took that’s been stirring up a lot of controversy this week. For those curious, the NFL says that concussion protocol was followed in that situation. Meanwhile, the Bengals are coming off a 15-point victory over the Jets which was their first win of the season.

Can Cincinnati's offensive line step up and keep Joe Burrow upright so they have a chance to defend their AFC Championship crown? Or will Tyreek and Jaylen Waddle continue to run wild? This is your place to discuss it at all and any gambling implications thanks to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: CIN -4

O/U: 47

CIN ML: -195

MIA ML: +165

Have a blast.