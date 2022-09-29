Silver Minings: Las Vegas can’t let Broncos get hot in red zone

While so much has been made of the Las Vegas Raiders’ continued issues in the red zone on offense during their 0-3 start, they have also struggled inside the opponent’s 20-yard line on defense.

Meanwhile, their Week 4 opponent, the Denver Broncos, have also struggled in the red zone on offense. Per the Associated Press, here are the Raiders’ defensive statistics in the red zone compared to Denver’s offensive numbers thus far.

In the something has to give category. Broncos have scored 1 TD on 7 red zone trips (14.3%). The #Raiders have allowed 8 TDs on 10 red zone trips (80%) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 27, 2022

So, it would appear, either the Raiders’ fortunes on defense or the Broncos’ rate of success on offense will change in the red zone Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

While this will be a major factor in the outcome of the game against the 2-1 Broncos, the Raiders’ offense is, of course, not in the clear. The Las Vegas offense has to have success in the red zone against a strong Denver offense as well as the Raiders having success on defense there.

