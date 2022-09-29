Raiders poll: Will Josh McDaniels be Derek Carr’s final coach in Las Vegas?

Now, in his ninth season with the Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr has seen his share of instability with the franchise from Oakland to its current tenure in Las Vegas.

Carr, a Day 1 starter since he was a second-round draft pick in 2014, has had four full-time head coaches and two interim head coaches in his time with the Raiders.

At the age of 31, and with him getting a new contract under new head coach Josh McDaniels, it appeared that finally, there may be some stability and perhaps Carr could play for McDaniels in the Silver and Black for the rest of his NFL career.

But now after an 0-3 start in which Carr and McDaniels have not yet quite clicked on the field, it’s fair to wonder if that won’t happen. There are three scenarios possible:

Carr leaves Las Vegas before McDaniels does.

McDaniels leaves the Raiders before Carr.

Carr plays for McDaniels in Las Vegas until he retires.

What do you think?