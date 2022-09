This week on Just Pod Baby, Evan discusses the roster cuts that occurred on Tuesday and spends time talking about some of the UDFA’s that made the team as well as seventh-round draft pick, Brittain Brown.

Also, hear Evan give his take on how many games the Raiders can win this year and what he believes the Raiders' floor and ceiling are.

In segment two, Evan is joined by the new “voice of the Raiders,” Jason Horowitz.

Please subscribe!