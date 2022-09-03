Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders roster 21st in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations from fans but not from the media. The thought process of the Raiders is the worst team in a stacked AFC west, with them constantly being picked last.

That continues in the newest PFF article by Ben Linsley. He ranked all the rosters in the NFL based on the talent on their football team. The Raiders came in at 21st, and of course, the offensive line was the reason for the low ranking.

"The counterargument to the explosive passing game argument above is that the Raiders didn't do much to improve Carr's pass protection this offseason. The right side of Las Vegas' offensive line allowed more pressures than any other right guard and tackle duo in the NFL in 2021 (124), and it introduces two new starters in Lester Cotton Sr. and Jermaine Eluemunor who don't inspire a ton of confidence."

The offensive line is a question mark and cause of concern. Derek Carr will keep the group average with his adjustments and pre-snap abilities. Hopefully, a few of these players can take the next step and become cornerstone linemen for the Raiders.

