Silver and Black Pride’s Week 4 pick’em competition

Well, things might not be going too well for the Las Vegas Raiders, but hopefully, you’re doing better in our Silver and Black Pride 2022 NFL season pick’em challenge! If not, I’ve got an idea on how you can get one more pick right every week ...

We’ve got another great slate of games coming up this weekend for Week 4, so make sure to head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook to get some action on the games. For those curious, the Raiders are about field goal favorites against the Broncos, and the over/under is set at 45.5.

Below is a look at our writer’s standing for the pick’em challenge after 48 contests:

Matt Holder 27-20-1 (56%) Bill Williamson 18-14 (56%) Ray Aspuria 22-25-1 (46%)

I had a solid 9-7 week that will keep me in the green and on top of the writer’s standings, but Bill is the big winner of the week. He went 11-5 and ranked 10th among all analysts on Tallysight! I guess the old man’s still got it as he pulls into a tie with me. Ray is inching closer with a .500 performance, which I think might be his first/best of the season, and getting better but he still has some work and catching up to do.

Group ID: 2614

2614 Password: raiders21 (case sensitive)

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Raider Nation 8 28-19

2. Silver and Black 28-19

3. radrntn 28-19

4. RaiderFan 27-20

5. Trashman 27-20

6. Tredela 27-20

7. Psalm231 26-21

8. 21Forever 26-21

9. TommyRaider 26-21

10. Cunning Runts 26-21

Week 2 Top Pickers

1. Raider Nation 8 12-4

2. Raider Gang 11-5

3. Psalm231 11-5

4. Jeepraider 11-5

5. DC/DA Pick Em Champs 11-5

Big shoutouts are in order for Raider Nation 8 who was outside of the top 10 last week but an impressive 12-pick performance catapulted him/her right to the top of the leaderboard for the competition. Raider Gang managed to nearly double his/her picks for the season with only six winners in Weeks 1 and 2, but 11 in Week 3! I’m currently sitting in fourth place overall, so I might actually have a chance against you guys this year!

Best of luck this week!