Silver Minings: Raiders injury report, Nate Hobbs returns to practice, Hunter Renfrow and Foster Moreau still out

It’s Week 4 and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their first win of the season against the Denver Broncos this Sunday. In addition to battling with the Broncos, the Raiders will have to beat the injury bug as several key players are banged up.

Las Vegas released its second injury report of the week yesterday and did get some good news as No. 1 cornerback and emerging star Nate Hobbs returned to practice but was still limited. Hobbs was reportedly wearing a red non-contact jersey after suffering a concussion against the Titans. On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the cornerback’s status for the game is up in the air and the same goes for his running mate, Rock Ya-Sin.

Rapoport noted that Ya-Sin, who has been limited in practice all week, managed to avoid a serious or long-term injury but the short-term is obviously still a question mark. So, the Raiders could be without their two starting corners.

With Anthony Averett still on injured reserve, Amik Robertson could be pushed into the CB1 role while undrafted rookie Sam Webb makes his first NFL start against the Broncos. Though, Webb was also listed on the injury report as a limited participant in practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

The hits kept on coming for the Silver and Black with Thursday’s injury report as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is still concussed and hasn’t practiced this week, while tight end Foster Moreau has also been held out of the last two days with a knee injury. That could mean more targets for Mack Hollins, again, and third-stringer Jesper Horsted gets some reps on Sunday.

The Raiders’ full injury report can be seen below.

CB Nate Hobbs (concussion) returned to practice today for #Raiders pic.twitter.com/oR8uINJ6p7 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 29, 2022

The Broncos are banged up as well, though. Presumptive starting right tackle Billy Turner has yet to make his debut with Denver and hasn’t practiced this week while starting defensive tackle and run-stuffer D.J. Jones has also been sidelined. Pass rusher Randy Gregory did suit up on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice, but he was still limited.

Make sure to keep an eye out for today’s report as the Silver and Black desperately need a win to keep pace in the division, and getting all of the players listed above back on the field will go a long way toward that.

In other Raiders links: