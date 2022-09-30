Holder’s Handful: Josh McDaniels and Mark Davis have ‘closed door’ meeting, Maxx Crosby and Derek Carr call players only meeting, Week 4 injury report and more!

Between Mark Davis and Josh McDaniels having a “closed door” meeting, and Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby calling a players-only meeting, the Las Vegas Raiders felt more like corporate America this week with meeting after meeting. It’s hard to say it’s not justified as the Raiders will be looking for their first win in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

I went over all of that, the other major news stories of the week, the injury report and answered all of your mailbag questions on this week's podcast.

Topics Discussed:

McDaniels discusses offensive line’s progress

Pro Football Network shines light on Raiders’ struggles

Roster transactions

Promotions for a few front office members

Pro Bowl changes

Injury report

Why so many penalties by the OL?

One move that could help the Raiders

Suprised Vegas didn’t address OL more?

& more!

