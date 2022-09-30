Darren Waller honored for community service

It’s been a tough start to the season for the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders, but Friday one of their brightest stars on and off the field was honored for his stellar community work.

The NFLPA announced Raiders’ star tight end Darren Waller is its Week 4 Community MVP. Waller was given the honor for his giving his testimony as a recovering substance abuse addict to nearly 400 service men and women at the Nellis Air Force base in just outside of Las Vegas.

“I’m thankful for my selection as the NFLPA Week 4 Community MVP,” Waller said in a statement. “So many players in the league and impact their communities and deserve to be recognized for their service.”

Waller, who celebrated being five years sober in August, is extremely open about his personal journey and has a successful foundation that helps addicted people in Las Vegas. So, this is an extremely well deserved honor the Raiders’ star.