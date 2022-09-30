Just Pod Baby: Controversy on offense?

This week on Just Pod Baby, Evan examines why the Raiders passing game is struggling despite the addition of All-Pro, Davante Adams. Also, the Raiders made the news this week from controversial comments made by ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky on Derek Carr.
In Segment two, Broncos Insider for ABC 7 in Denver, Troy Renck joins the show to preview the matchup between the Raiders and Broncos.
NEW EPISODE@Justpodbaby @SilverBlakPride— Evan Groat (@Egroat5) September 30, 2022
Should Raiders Fans Be Concerned About A Controversy On Offense?
Dan Orlovsky Comments Warranted Or Not?
Broncos Preview W/ Insider @TroyRenck of @ABC7Denver #RaiderNation https://t.co/RxTQIijYs0 pic.twitter.com/V4yHUHmjFj
Loading comments...