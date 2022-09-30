 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Just Pod Baby: Controversy on offense?

By Evan Groat
This week on Just Pod Baby, Evan examines why the Raiders passing game is struggling despite the addition of All-Pro, Davante Adams. Also, the Raiders made the news this week from controversial comments made by ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky on Derek Carr.

In Segment two, Broncos Insider for ABC 7 in Denver, Troy Renck joins the show to preview the matchup between the Raiders and Broncos.

