SB Nation Reacts: 28 percent of Raider fans have confidence in the teams direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing the Denver Broncos in a division matchup, hoping to avoid an 0-4 start. The start of the season has been disappointing, but the Raiders have the opportunity to get back on track with a win on Sunday.

The Broncos are 2-1, but their offense has been one of the league's worst. However, their defense will challenge an offense struggling with drops, missed throws, and spotty offensive line play. It will be a challenging game for the Raiders to pull out.

SB Nation reacts survey this week asked fans what their confidence in the team's direction was. Last week before the game with the Tennessee Titans, it was 33%. This week we see a five-point drop to 28 percent of fans with confidence.

With the team starting 0-3, playoff hopes from Raider Nation are almost out the window. According to DraftKings sportsbook, The Raiders are -2.5 favorites at home but 0-2 as favorites this season. They look to get their first win as favorites and of the season Sunday afternoon.