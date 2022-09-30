Raiders injury news: Hunter Renfrow, Foster Moreau out against Denver on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two key skill offensive position players Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in a crucial AFC West game.

Friday, the Raiders ruled out both slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and tight end Foster Moreau (knee) of Sunday’s game. Neither player practiced all week. Renfrow also missed the loss at Tennessee in Week 3. He was hurt on the final play of a Week 2 overtime defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Moreau was hurt against the Titans.

Keelan Cole will likely continue to play for Renfrow and Jesper Horsted will backup starting tight end Darren Waller against a Denver defense that has been giving up big plays to tight ends in an otherwise strong start to the season.

The Raiders did get some good injury news by not listing cornerback Nate Hobbs on the injury report and he is cleared to play after getting a concussion against the Titans. However, two other cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and Sam Webb (hamstring) are questionable to play. Expect to see a lot of Amik Robertson if Ya-Sin can’t play. Veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman could also be elevated from the practice squad.

Center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and safety Tre’von Moehrig are cleared and all are set to play Sunday after missing the past three games.