Silver Minings: PFF believes Raiders' offensive line is a major concern

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line is the primary concern regarding the 2022 outlook. A high-powered offense featuring many weapons could be held back by this deficiency.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler didn't upgrade the offensive line during free agency. The first draft pick was Dylan Parham out of Memphis. However, right tackle is a concern, with Jermaine Eluemunor hoping to solidify the role.

PFF pointed this out in a recent article about the preseason. Sam Monson wrote about what he learned about every NFL team. The Raiders' offensive was the point of emphasis.

Alex Leatherwood‘s release a year after being selected 17th overall highlights a broader problem the Raiders have along the offensive line. Leatherwood looked little, if any, better entering Year 2, but he wasn’t alone. Nobody slated to start earned an above-average PFF grade overall (left tackle Kolton Miller did not play) across the preseason, and there is no true viable replacement options on the roster. The Raiders made some big plays this offseason, but the offensive line could undermine all of it.

Monson makes a good argument that could deride the Raiders' plans for the season. Carr is known to avoid sacks and could help the offensive line perform at an average level. We are only a week away from finding out the outcome.

