Silver and Black Pride’s weekly pick’em competition is back!

After an extremely successful 2021 season of the Silver and Black Pride pick’em challenge between our writers and the Las Vegas Raiders fan community, we’re back for another year! Like last season, we will be comparing the fan’s weekly picks against the staff which has always been a great way of building community, competing, and gaining bragging rights around here!

The ole veteran Bill Williamson took home the hardware among our writers last year and Wall so Hard was the overall winner within the entire community. So, who’s going to step up and challenge our returning champions?

Mooniac, a member since 2012, has graciously offered his services as the administrator of a Yahoo pick-em group for the second year in a row. He also created this group last year and during previous seasons so he knows the drill. Please sign up using the information below:

Group ID: 2614

2614 Password: raiders21 (case sensitive)

We hope to see a great turnout this year and act quickly because there are only 100 spots available! Myself, Bill, Marcus, Ray, BD and Evan look forward to competing with you guys all season long. Can’t wait to resume this great Silver and Black Pride tradition.

This year’s challenge is also brought to you in part by DraftKings Sportsbook for all of my gambling friends.