Raiders 2022 preview: Tashawn Bower ready to help

One of the stars of the Las Vegas Raiders’ perfect 4-0 preseason was veteran free-agent pass-rusher Tashawn Bower.

Bower had four sacks, which led the NFL in the preseason. Bower sealed his place on the Raiders’ 53-man roster with two sacks, including a forced fumble, in the finale against the New England Patriots on Aug. 26.

Bower should be a rotational pass-rusher along with Malcolm Koonce and Clelin Ferrell behind stars Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. When veteran pass-rushers Kyler Fackrell and Jordan Jenkins went down with season-ending injuries this summer, the door was opened for Bower and he jumped through it and know he’s looking forward to Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The LSU product recently told reporters he felt he did enough in the preseason to secure a roster spot

“I feel like I’ve done a good job, but (I let) the coaches decide that,” Bower said. “We have a lot of other good players who can do great things, too. Whatever I can do to fit in, in my role on this defense or this team, I’m ready to accept it ... I feel like I did a good job. There are definitely some things to clean up still, but overall, I think I did a good job. The team did a great job, especially getting that turnover on that last drive. I’m really happy with how we did as a team.”

Bower, 27, was with the new Las Vegas brass in New England spanning from 2019-2021, bouncing from the 53-man roster to the practice squad. He ended up playing nine games with three starts in New England. Bower has played a total of 20 NFL games with two career sacks in the regular season.

He hoping to build on those numbers in Las Vegas.