Keelan Cole, Alex Bars added to Raiders’ practice squad

Vets were cut last week

By Bill Williamson Updated
Keelan Cole
As the Las Vegas Raiders begin preparations for their Week 1 game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they added two familiar names to their practice squad.

Las Vegas signed both wide receiver Keelan Cole and offensive lineman Alex Bars to its practice squad. Defensive end Zach VanValkenburg was released from the practice squad. Las Vegas also placed offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman on the practice squad-injured list.

Both Cole and Bars were cut last week when the Raiders went down to the initial 53-man roster.

Both Cole and Bars are eligible to be promoted to the game-day roster this week and they can be added to the 53-man roster at any time like all practice-squad players. Also, they can be signed to any other team’s 53-man roster unless they are protected each week.

Both Cole and Bars were signed this offseason as free agents. Adding two quality veterans on the practice squad is a good move for Las Vegas as it begins the season.

