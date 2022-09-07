Silver Minings: Are the AFC West defensive backfields weak?

We all know big things are expected from the AFC West this coming season.

It is universally considered the best division in the NFL and the quarterback group has a chance to be the best overall foursome from a division in league history.

However, apparently, not all aspects of the AFC West are off the charts going into the 2022 season. According to Pro Football Focus, not much is expected from the defensive backfields from the division. The website has ranked teams’ wide receiver groups based on strength of schedule. Three of the four AFC West teams rank in the top five of the least challenging schedules for wide receivers. The Las Vegas Raiders came in with the third easiest schedule for whether wide outs.

Easiest schedules for WRs in 2022 pic.twitter.com/9XFrm2H0MD — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2022

That is clearly an indication that the division (each team plays six division games) isn’t strong in the secondary. This is based off PFF’s positional rankings.

There is so much expected from the Raiders’ passing game that features wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow and this bit of news should further excite Raiders’ fans on what is to come offensively this season.

In other Raiders’ news: