Podcast: Scouting the Chargers

The Behind Enemy Lines podcast is back in action as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 1, season-opening matchup! To preview the big game, Nick Cothrel who covers the Chargers for Sports Illustrated’s Charger Report joined me on the inaugural podcast of the season.

Topics Discussed:

AFC West outlook

Next steps for Justin Herbert?

Offensive weapons beyond Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

RB2 behind Austin Ekeler

Chargers’ new-look defensive line

Drue Tranquill and L.A.’s linebackers

Who replaces J.C. Jackson?

& more!

