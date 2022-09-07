Podcast: Scouting the Chargers

The Behind Enemy Lines podcast is back in action as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 1, season-opening matchup! To preview the big game, Nick Cothrel who covers the Chargers for Sports Illustrated’s Charger Report joined me on the inaugural podcast of the season.
Topics Discussed:
- AFC West outlook
- Next steps for Justin Herbert?
- Offensive weapons beyond Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
- RB2 behind Austin Ekeler
- Chargers’ new-look defensive line
- Drue Tranquill and L.A.’s linebackers
- Who replaces J.C. Jackson?
- & more!
