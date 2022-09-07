 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: Scouting the Chargers

LAC beat writer gives some insight into Bolts

By Matt Holder
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr, Joey Bosa
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Behind Enemy Lines podcast is back in action as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 1, season-opening matchup! To preview the big game, Nick Cothrel who covers the Chargers for Sports Illustrated’s Charger Report joined me on the inaugural podcast of the season.

Topics Discussed:

  • AFC West outlook
  • Next steps for Justin Herbert?
  • Offensive weapons beyond Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
  • RB2 behind Austin Ekeler
  • Chargers’ new-look defensive line
  • Drue Tranquill and L.A.’s linebackers
  • Who replaces J.C. Jackson?
  • & more!

Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...