Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders head into the season with their highest expectations since 2017. Fans hope for a better outcome with a revamped squad ready for the spotlight.

The addition of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones will help right away and could ensure a successful season. Of course, everything has to come together for the franchise in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

New head coach Josh McDaniels will prepare the team for the long ride. The former Patriots offensive coordinator is looking to redeem himself after a disastrous time in Denver.

