Raiders open as 4-point underdogs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in action with a new set of stars. Davante Adams and Chandler Jones are in Vegas to start the show in hopes of a successful season.

First, the Raiders will head to Los Angeles to face the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi stadium. The Chargers have super bowl expectations after a disappointing season that ended at Allegiant last January.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the opening week games, and the Raiders are early underdogs on the road with the Chargers –4 favorites and an O/U of 52.5. The Raiders performed well as underdogs last season, and Week 1 would be a great start.

A full slate of matchups this week to start NFL action. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the San Francisco 49ers –7 over the Chicago Bears.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Chargers

Moneyline: Raiders +155, Chargers -180

Opening point spread: Chargers –4

Opening point total: 52.5

For the full list of Week 1 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.

