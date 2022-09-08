Thursday night football open thread: Bills vs. Rams gambling picks

The NFL season is upon us and DraftKings Sportsbook will be here all season for those looking to put some action on the game.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills as 2-point underdogs in an epic start to the NFL season.

This is your place to discuss it, comment with your gambling picks and welcome back football! The lines as of Wednesday night are below so drop a comment with your picks for tonight. (Lines subject to change)