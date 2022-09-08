Silver Minings: Raiders have been good holding leads in fourth quarter

The eight-season Derek Carr era has been known for fourth-quarter comebacks.
According to Pro Football Reference, the Raiders have had 24 fourth-quarter comebacks since Carr became the team’s quarterback in 2014.
Yet, the Raiders have also been pretty good holding leads in the fourth quarter as well as making stirring comebacks. Check out this recent tweet by Josh Dubow of the Associated Press:
#Raiders have a .787 win percentage the last 8 years when leading by 1-8 points at any point in 4th quarter, tied for 9th best in that span https://t.co/MwUUsLJXVE— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 26, 2022
So, the Raiders have won almost 80 percent of their games in the past eight season when leading by one score in the final 15 minutes. That is a testament to the whole team not just the quarterback, but it’s an impressive stat.
It’s interesting that the Raiders have been good at both holding leads and coming back in the final quarter in the past eight season despite only having two winning seasons in that stretch. It will be fun to see what’s to come this season.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Waller deal coming? The Las Vegas Review-Journal thinks a new deal for Darren Waller may be coming this week.
- Longtime coming: The Athletic looks at the long relationship that Carr and Davante Adams began at Fresno State.
- Winning in the family: The Las Vegas Aces, owned by Raiders’ owner Mark Davis, are headed to the WNBA finals.
