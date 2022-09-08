Just Pod Baby: Statement game for the Raiders, plus key matchups and Chargers preview with guest Nick Cothrel of SI.com

This week on Just Pod Baby, Evan discusses why he believes Sunday at SoFi stadium is an opportunity for the Las Vegas Raiders to make a statement and send a message across the league that the 2022 Raiders are not the same old Raiders from years past.

Also, tune in to hear Evan preview the week one game with his key matchups to focus on and don’t miss his conversation with Chargers beat writer, Nick Cothrel from SI.com’s, Chargers Report.

