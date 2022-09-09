Silver and Black Pride’s Week 1 pick’em competition

We’ve got a lot going on over here at Silver and Black Pride this week with the Las Vegas Raiders set to kick off the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, and our pick’em challenge for 2022 is officially underway! This is your chance to earn bragging rights within Raider Nation and be able to talk smack to all of our writers during the offseason by proving you know more about football than them with your picks.

Also, for anyone interested in putting some money on the line this weekend, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have you covered. DraftKings has odds for every NFL game and the Raiders are currently 3.5-point underdogs for those looking to cash in on a potential upset this Sunday. Las Vegas is also +650 to win the AFC West for those of you who are feeling extra frisky and want to lay down a future bet.

Below is how last season’s writers' standings shook out as Bill took home the crown among us.

I’ll be looking for some revenge this year while Marcus is hoping to bounce back, and Ray Aspuria will be taking BD’s spot. It’s shaping up to be quite the competition!

Last year, Wall so Hard pretty much mopped the floor with everyone, taking home the biggest trophy as the overall winner with an impressive 192 correct picks! The rest of the fan community standings are below and there are still a few spots available in this year’s competition, link below, but act quickly as there are only 100 spots in total.

Group ID: 2614

2614 Password: raiders21 (case sensitive)

2021 Overall Leaders

Looking forward to competing with you all!