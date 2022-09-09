 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Holder’s Handful: Chargers preview, Keelan Cole and Alex Bars are back, injury report, news and mailbag

Getting you ready for the opener

By Matt Holder
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, Foster Moreau
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season is finally here and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the opener! The Raiders also made a few roster moves by bringing back wide receiver Keelan Cole and offensive lineman Alex Bars on the practice squad, and I recapped that and all the other news coming out of Las Vegas this week!

I also go over the injury report for both teams and of course, answer your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Cole and Bars signed to the practice squad
  • DJ Turner and Matthew Butler quotes
  • Raiders get no respect in preseason roster rankings
  • Pick’em challenge is back
  • Linebackers come in for visits
  • Injury reports for Raiders and Chargers
  • What will the offense look like if the offensive line can’t pass block?
  • O/U two Davante Adams TDs
  • Patrick Graham’s emphasis this week
  • & more!

Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...