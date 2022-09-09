The NFL season is finally here and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the opener! The Raiders also made a few roster moves by bringing back wide receiver Keelan Cole and offensive lineman Alex Bars on the practice squad, and I recapped that and all the other news coming out of Las Vegas this week!

I also go over the injury report for both teams and of course, answer your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Cole and Bars signed to the practice squad

DJ Turner and Matthew Butler quotes

Raiders get no respect in preseason roster rankings

Pick’em challenge is back

Linebackers come in for visits

Injury reports for Raiders and Chargers

What will the offense look like if the offensive line can’t pass block?

O/U two Davante Adams TDs

Patrick Graham’s emphasis this week

& more!

Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!