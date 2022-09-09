The NFL season is finally here and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the opener! The Raiders also made a few roster moves by bringing back wide receiver Keelan Cole and offensive lineman Alex Bars on the practice squad, and I recapped that and all the other news coming out of Las Vegas this week!
I also go over the injury report for both teams and of course, answer your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Cole and Bars signed to the practice squad
- DJ Turner and Matthew Butler quotes
- Raiders get no respect in preseason roster rankings
- Pick’em challenge is back
- Linebackers come in for visits
- Injury reports for Raiders and Chargers
- What will the offense look like if the offensive line can’t pass block?
- O/U two Davante Adams TDs
- Patrick Graham’s emphasis this week
- & more!
