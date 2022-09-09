Raiders announce 8 team captains

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced the team’s eight captains for the 2022 season and three newcomers are part of the leadership group.

The Raiders’ captains for this season are: Quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams, left tackle Kolton Miller, pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman, safety Duron Harmon, punter A.J. Cole and special teamer/wide receiver Mack Hollins,

Adams, Harmon and Hollins are entering their first season in Las Vegas. Adams was acquired in a trade from the Green Bay Packers and Harmon and Hollins were signed as free agents. The team captains are voted by the players, but the coaching staff has final say.

None of those elections are overly surprising, but the Harmon election does stand out.

It is a bit surprising he is a captain over new pass-rusher Chandler Jones, but Harmon has impressed the locker room and coaching staff since signing. Harmon, who was with the new Raiders’ brass in New England for several years, will be a big part of the defense in 2022.