SB Nation Reacts: 97% of Raiders fans are confident in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to kick off the action at Sofi stadium. They will start with a tough AFC West match vs. the rival Los Angeles Chargers. Raider Nation is hoping for an upset over a team with super bowl expectations.

With a reloaded roster that added elite talent, the expectations in the locker room are sky-high. The football team's confidence is noticeable, and they head into Week 1 with much to prove.

All of this is causing excitement with the fanbase for the silver and black. SB Nation Reacts surveyed fans to see how confident the nation is in the team's direction. When it was all said and done, 97% of fans believed in the Raiders' direction.

Adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones helped create this high confidence in the Raiders. This team hasn't had this much premier talent in a few decades, with four players making the NFL top 100.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the Raiders are 4-point underdogs, which shouldn't be a surprise. They will come into their second straight season opener as underdogs.

Sunday is quickly approaching, and everyone finally gets to see Adams live. Let the fireworks begin in L.A.