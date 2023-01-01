Raiders vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to keep their faint playoff hopes alive (they need help elsewhere) as they host their former Bay Area rival, the San Francisco 49ers for the first time in Las Vegas.

The 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL as they have won the past eight games in a row. This won’t be an easy task for the Raiders, but Las Vegas usually stays in games (eight of their nine losses have been one-score games), so it will be interesting to see if they can hang with the 49ers with Jarrett Stidham taking over for Derek Carr at quarterback.

Below is everything you need to know to watch the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 6-9, the 49ers are 11-4.

TV Schedule

Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM, ESPN Radio

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: 49ers 10, 41.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

