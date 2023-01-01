Raiders-49ers Week 17 final score: Las Vegas loses in overtime

The Las Vegas Raiders played the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and the 49ers won 37-34 in overtime. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 6-10. The 49ers are 12-4 and have won nine straight wins.

What it means:

The Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. It’s onto the offseason,

Turning point:

A Jarrett Stidham interception in overtime set up a short field goal by the 49ers to end the game.

Injury report:

Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs went to the locker room in the first quarter with a hip injury. He returned in the second quarter. Undrafted free agent linebacker Darien Butler was being checked for a concussion early in the game and was ruled out. Jacobs was shaken up again in the fourth quarter, but he returned,

What’s next:

The Raiders play their final game of the year, at home, against the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are 13-4 after a home 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.