Silver Minings: Raiders will pursue trade offers for Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders season is over, and we are starting to look to the offseason. With the benching of Derek Carr, the Raiders' top priority will be figuring out what to do with Derek Carr.

Early this morning, Ian Rapport wrote about the Raiders' plans to pursue a trade. The Raiders will have a quick turnaround with $40 million guaranteed three days after the super bowl.

Decisions on Carr will have to come quickly. Based on the terms of his three-year, $121.5 million extension he signed before the season, his $32.9 million base salary for 2023 and an additional $7.5 million of his 2024 base becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the waiver period — or three days after the Super Bowl. Any decision on what’s next, whether a trade or outright release if a trade does not come together, would come before that.

Dave Ziegler and Josh Mcdaniels must get to work immediately after the season. Also, they have to hope the team keeps the deal since it is before the start of the new year. It will be an exciting process.

