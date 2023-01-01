Filed under: WATCH: Jarrett Stidham to Darren Waller for touchdown By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Jan 1, 2023, 1:18pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Jarrett Stidham to Darren Waller for touchdown Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jarrett Stidham Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images What a great start to the Jarrett Stidhman era. What a way to start the new year @Jarrett_Stidham ➡️ @Rackkwall83 for the TD! FOX pic.twitter.com/MybdOq4Fhv— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 1, 2023 Next Up In Latest News Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr? Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat? What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Loading comments...
