Silver Minings: Raiders vs Chiefs Week 17 matchup moved to Saturday

After a 37-34 overtime loss, the Las Vegas Raiders officially won’t be playing in the playoffs this year and they’ll end their season with a Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who currently hold the one seed in the AFC. The Raiders will be the first team in the NFL to wrap up their 2023 campaign as the league announced Sunday evening that this AFC West battle will be played at 1:30 PM PST on ABC and ESPN.

Just announced: Week 18 Saturday games:



Chiefs-Raiders in Week 18 is being flexed to Saturday at 4:30 EST on ABC and ESPN.



Titans-Jaguars in Week 18 is being flexed to Saturday at 8:15 EST on ABC and ESPN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2023

Jarrett Stidham will get another chance to prove himself after tossing for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers, but the game won’t mean much for Las Vegas outside of that. They currently hold the eighth pick of the draft and are tied with the Falcons and Panthers at 6-10, so losing might actually be more beneficial for the Silver and Black.

As for the Chiefs, they’ll have a lot to play for. If Buffalo loses to Cincinnati on Monday Night Football, Kansas City will maintain the AFC’s top playoff spot heading into Week 18 and a win against the Raiders will give the Chiefs a bye. And if the Bills beat the Bengals, the Chiefs have to win in Las Vegas to have a chance at the one seed since the Bills have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The NFL also announced that the AFC South Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars has been flexed to primetime on Saturday. So, the first weekend without college football will still have plenty of drama on Saturday.

