Raiders open as 9.5-point underdogs in Week 18 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders season is over after the loss on Sunday. The 37-34 loss puts them at 6-10 and out of the playoffs.

The Raiders now have the Kansas City Chiefs coming into town. The silver and black will attempt to finish their season strong against the champions of the AFC west.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 18 action, with the Raiders opening as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Chiefs with an O/U of 50.

Week 18 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Philadelphia Eagles' 13.5-point favorites over the New York Giants.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Moneyline: Raiders +350, Chiefs -435

Opening point spread: -9.5

Opening point total: 50

