 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Community Question: What team to you hate losing to the most?

Which one really gets under your skin?

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What team do you despise losing to the most?

There are three obvious choices. But maybe there is another one out there on your list. Fill up the comment section.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...