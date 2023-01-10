Raiders 2023 opponents: Which game are you most looking forward to?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ opponents for the 17-game regular-season schedule has been finalized. The Raiders have nine home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2023. The exact schedule and dates will be released in the spring, likely in May. Let’s take a look at the Raiders’ 2023 opponents:

HOME

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

AWAY

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

We want to know what game are you most looking forward to seeing. Of course, with the upcoming offseason, some interesting matchup will develop. For an example, perhaps Derek Carr will be facing the Raiders as a Jet, Giant or Colt,

For now, we’re offering some matchup and want to get your opinion on what you’re looking forward to seeing.