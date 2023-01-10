Raiders podcast: This season was a waste

It’s the first week of the playoffs and I was convinced throughout the offseason and into the the beginning of the season that the Las Vegas Raiders would be part of the postseason party.

I truly thought the Raiders would win 11 or 12 games this season. It was all set up for them. Yet, the season started and new coach Josh McDaniels led this talented squad down a terrible road. 6-11. 6-11? I still can’t believe it.

Everything was there for this team and McDaniels failed them. Yes, I complain about McDaniels a lot on this podcast. But I just blame anyone but him and his poor staff.

We discussed that and much more, including:

Davante Adams future.

How many defensive starters needed?

Yes, quarterback chatter.

What to do about Jarrett Stidham?

& more!

