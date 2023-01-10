Raiders Reacts Survey: Postseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

The Las Vegas Raiders offseason started last Sunday after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It is time to build toward the future and find players to turn them into contenders.

Of course, the first item on the agenda is fixing the quarterback situation. Tom Brady rumors are swirling, and the Raiders will do everything they can to add him to the roster. There are plenty of holes on the roster at other positions as well. It will be a hectic offseason for the Raiders.

SB Nation Reacts is checking the pulse of Raider Nation and its thoughts on the future. We are asking fans again what’s their confidence in the team’s direction. It was 42% going into Week 18.