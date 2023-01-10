Derek Carr’s next team: Colts, Jets betting favorites

Derek Carr’s future will be one of the main focuses in the NFL offseason in the next several weeks.

The Las Vegas Raiders are fully expected to try to trade Carr (they currently need to get something arranged by mid-February). If a trade can’t be arranged, Carr would then likely be released and be a free agent. Regardless the avenue, it is highly likely that Carr’s nine-season tenure as the Raiders is over and will be wearing another uniform in 2023.

Related Initial thoughts on Raiders benching Derek Carr for rest of the season

The question is where?

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have placed odds on Carr playing for every NFL team.

The current favorites are the Indianapolis Colts and the New York jets. Both teams are priced at +400. The Tennessee Titans are +600 and the Washington Commanders are priced at +900. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are next at +1100.

The Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons are all priced under or at 20-1. So, this suggests that there should be a robust market for Carr’s services. The Raiders are priced at 30-1.

If Carr does up with the favored Colts or Jets, he would face the Raiders in 2023. The Jets play at Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders visit Indianapolis.